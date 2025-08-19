Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Urges All Parties to Unite Behind Justice Sudarshan Reddy in Vice-Presidential Poll

Welcoming the announcement of Justice Sudarshan Reddy as the Vice-Presidential candidate of INDIA Alliance, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called it a proud moment for Telugu people.

Hyderabad: Welcoming the announcement of Justice Sudarshan Reddy as the Vice-Presidential candidate of INDIA Alliance, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called it a proud moment for Telugu people.

Addressing media persons at the Command Control Office in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the NDA was “making a mockery of democracy and misusing constitutional institutions,” while the INDIA bloc was fighting to safeguard the Constitution. Defeating those “conspiring to abolish the Constitution” was the responsibility of all democratic forces, he noted.

CM appealed to the parties across Telugu states to unite in support of Justice Sudarshan Reddy, and specifically urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to back the INDIA Alliance nominee, stressing that the candidature transcends party lines. “Justice Sudarshan Reddy is neither a Congress member nor aligned with any political party. He has always stood as a protector of the Constitution and worked tirelessly for OBC reservations. At this juncture, it is vital that someone with his legal acumen holds such a key position, particularly to ensure the passage of the BC Bill,” he added.

The Chief Minister said he was not confident that justice would be done for backward classes if the NDA candidate, Radhakrishnan, were to win. The upcoming Vice-Presidential election was not a Telangana versus Tamil Nadu contest, but rather a battle between “those who protect the Constitution and those who undermine it”, he said, and appealed to all the MPs to “vote according to their conscience”.

