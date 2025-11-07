CM Revanth Reddy Warns Private Colleges: “Don’t Play with Students’ Lives”

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed his anger over the bandh announced by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI). He warned that if they made fun of it, they would be punished.

He said that funds would be released in 11 installments and added that he would not ignore it if students were troubled. He said that the students’ lives should not be played with. He said that education should not be tolerated if it is a business.

He said that colleges and political parties should not be tolerated if students’ lives are played with. He expressed his anger that the private colleges were talking as if the new problems had arisen only after he came to power and that the problems never existed before.

He said that he was not so ignorant as not to know which political parties the private college managements were associating with. He warned that the government would not tolerate blackmail. He accused them of coming only for the sake of profiteering by calling them associations.

He expressed his anger over how many permissions should be given to Arora College’s Ramesh. He said that the colleges were closed down by those who should have cooperated. He said that he would see how many donations they would receive the next year.