BRS Files Complaint with Election Commission Against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chari, on Friday said that the Chief Minister of Telangana should be investigated for his demeaning efforts and abusive words in the Jubilee Hills by-elections, and appropriate action should be taken against him.

He said that a complaint was filed with the CEO, Sudarshan Reddy, on Thursday against the attacks and comments made by the Chief Minister of the state on Muslims during the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign. He said that a copy of the complaint was handed over to the CEO, Sudarshan Reddy. Later, he spoke to the media at Telangana Bhavan.

He said that the BRS party had fulfilled a historic responsibility and added that it had liberated Telangana from the oppression, injustice, humiliation, and contempt that the people of Telangana had suffered for 60 years and added that the BRS party fought for it under the leadership of former CM KCR. He said that after coming to power, it had provided exemplary milk to the country.

He also praised the BRS as the party that introduced and implemented many programs after Telangana came unexpectedly and added that it had brought light to public life. He said that in addition to fighting that day and bringing change afterwards, it was also this BRS party that is currently in the opposition and standing firm for the implementation of the promises made by CM Revanth Reddy. He accused the Congress party of threatening that if people vote for the BRS party, the schemes would be lost.

Chari said that the BRS party was formed for the people of Telangana. He also said that the BRS party was formed for the benefit of the people of Telangana and to treat the people of Telangana like a mother. He said that KCR was the leader of such a party. He alleged that all this in the state was like a hunter’s behavior.

He said that the CM was behaving like a monkey drunk on drugs. He said that many things had been brought to the attention of the Election Commission about CM Revanth Reddy and added that they requested that action be taken against the CM.

He said that the meeting held in Yousufguda during the elections was something that all of them, who have been in state politics for 40 to 50 years, had never seen. He said that the police and the administrative machinery were abusing their power. He accused them of acting in a self-serving manner by obstructing the power of the authorities. He was angry that the opposition party meetings were being broken up and the official party meetings were being made successful. Madhusudhanachari lashed out at those who went to Shakeel’s house of the ruling Congress party and threatened them.