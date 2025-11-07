Bandi Sanjay Demands Probe into Maganti Gopinath’s Death; Accuses CM Revanth, KTR of Asset Deal

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has once again made sensational allegations. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former Minister KTR had been eyeing the assets of late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. He said that there had been a recent dispute between the two over the distribution of the assets.

Noting that Gopinath’s death was alleged to be a mystery by his mother herself, he said that this was the reason why none of the Congress party leaders including the Chief Minister, responded to this. He demanded that if the CM is truly sincere, a thorough investigation should be conducted into Gopinath’s death and assets to ascertain the facts.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, who visited the BJP state office this afternoon, spoke to the media. MLC Malka Komaraiah, BJP deputy leader Payala Shankar, Gangidi Manohar Reddy, BJP SC Morcha Secretary S. Kumar, State President Vemula Ashok, Official Spokespersons J. Sangappa, Solanki Srinivas, Ritesh Rathod participated in this meeting. On this occasion, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the media. Highlights of it.

He said that the Election Commission and police officials were not acting impartially in the Jubilee Hills elections and added that they were giving a thumbs up to the Congress party and BRS party. “Shame on them. The ruling and opposition parties in Telangana are working together. They are cursing each other even after meeting. When we apply for permission for campaign meetings, they delay and cancel them at the last minute.

Today, we applied on the 4th of this month for permission to hold an evening meeting in Meenakshipuram (Rahmat Nagar). There was no response till Thursday. But they call us in the morning and say that they will not give permission. They also say that we should hold it somewhere else. What should we say when they tell us where we should hold the meeting? The Congress and BRS parties are only allowed to hold meetings wherever they ask.

Even if they give permission at the last minute, they impose conditions. The Congress and BRS parties are only allowed to have DJs and create ruckus. Is this a dual attitude? If BJP meetings are allowed, the Congress and BRS parties are afraid of getting votes from one group. BJP won two seats in the recent MLC elections. They are not giving permission to our meetings because of a conspiracy that BJP should not win in Jubilee Hills. They are spreading false propaganda that BJP is not in the contest in the name of fake surveys,” he alleged.

He said that the public’s opinion was waited the Congress and BRS parties to be taught a lesson. He said that the Congress party, which knows this, was trying to gain the approval of Muslims. “The Jubilee Hills elections are a contest between BJP and IMC (Indian Muslim Congress). The contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian Muslim Congress.

The Congress party is only trying to win the Muslim votes. All Hindus want the Congress party to show what they are capable of. The BRS’s situation has become untenable. The BRS has already raised its hand in the by-elections. If the Congress wins, it is like Majlis party winning and it is like anarchy and irregularities. CM Revanth Reddy is talking lowly for votes. He says that the Congress is all about the Muslims. He spoke in a way that insults and mocks the country’s soldiers.

In the case of Maganti Gopinath’s death, his mother was subjected to mental anguish. Gopinath’s mother herself says that her son’s death is a mystery. When did Gopinath actually die? They say he died earlier. They say he was stopped for whose sake,” he asked. Sanjay demanded that A thorough investigation should be conducted into Gopinath’s death and added that the Statements of Gopinath’s family members and hospital management should be recorded.