Harish Rao Predicts “Silent Upheaval” in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Slams CM Revanth Reddy’s Leadership

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has claimed that a “silent revolution” is underway in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, which, he said, would have far-reaching consequences for the entire state of Telangana.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ session on Friday, Harish Rao asserted that the bypoll was not just about the future of one constituency but that of “four crore people” in the state. “The people of Jubilee Hills should give a fitting reply to this anarchic government,” he said, alleging that public sentiment was strongly against the Congress administration.

Harish Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of running a government that has failed to deliver on key promises. “No section of society is happy under Revanth’s rule. Only four Revanth’s brothers are happy,” he quipped. “After two years of his government, people in Jubilee Hills will sing the final song for his misrule.”

Also Read: BRS Leaders Cry Foul After Police Raids Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Contrasting the current regime with the previous BRS government, Harish Rao said, “There was development under KCR’s rule, and destruction under Revanth’s. People now have to decide whether they want real progress or chaos.”

He further alleged that Revanth Reddy had been using the Right to Information Act (RTI) to “blackmail” real estate developers and businessmen. “If colleges don’t pay what the government demands, vigilance and police are sent after them,” he claimed.

Highlighting welfare lapses, Harish Rao said the BRS government had released ₹9,500 crore towards fee reimbursement, while Revanth Reddy’s government had failed to disburse even a fraction of that amount in two years. “Many colleges have shut down, and students are suffering,” he added.

He also criticized the Congress government’s handling of the Aarogyasri health scheme, stating that hospitals were not receiving dues and operations were being delayed. “Under this government, dues of ₹1,900 crore remain unpaid,” he said.

Referring to recent controversies, Harish Rao said that Bhatti Vikramarka’s statements on halting irrigation projects worth ₹13,000 crore exposed the government’s anti-development stance. He also alleged that the ACB raids, pending DA cases, and rising political intimidation reflected a “climate of fear and blackmail” under the current administration.

“Even in the Jubilee Hills election, local leaders are intimidating voters,” Harish Rao alleged. “The Chief Minister is clearly afraid of defeat. There is no place for such fear and coercion in a democracy. People will teach this blackmailer CM a lesson,” he concluded.