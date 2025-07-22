CM Revanth Tapping Phones of Our Party Leaders: BRS Leader RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: BRS party leader RS Praveen Kumar today said CM Revanth Reddy was targeting the Opposition parties in the phone tapping case. He alleged that, along with the key BRS leaders, Revanth Reddy was also getting the phones of his cabinet members tapped.

truth regarding the phone tapping

He said South First magazine had revealed the truth regarding the phone tapping of the State ministers. He said CM Revanth Reddy came to know about the conversation that the two ministers had through phone tapping. He said in this process, a minister was called and given a class regarding that conversation.

RS Praveen Kumar said the phone tapping was being done under the supervision of CM Revanth Reddy and the Home Minister. He said the BJP at the Centre would support CM Revanth Reddy in the phone tapping case. He also said the CM had questioned a journalist in Delhi regarding the leak of his conversation with BRS party leader Harish Rao.

Chief Minister knew about the conversation

He questioned how the Chief Minister knew about the conversation between Harish Rao and the journalist if Harish Rao’s phone was not tapped. He said he received a notice in the phone tapping case on the 14th of this month, but he added that Andhra Jyoti daily wrote about those notices on the 7th itself. He questioned how the details of the investigation were known to Andhra Jyoti daily.

RS Praveen Kumar said there was a suspicion that PM Modi and Amit Shah were also involved in Revanth Reddy’s phone tapping. He said there was a suspicion that Revanth Reddy was also tapping the phones of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC members.

Chief Minister is sincere

“The CM says that he is acting following transparency and law, and if the Chief Minister is sincere, he should put the names of those whose phones are being tapped in a sealed cover and submit them to the High Court,” he demanded.

He also demanded that a committee be formed with the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, a High Court judge, and the relevant officials to monitor whose phones are being tapped under the Telegraph Act. He explained that according to Section 5 of the Telegraph Act, the phones can be tapped if it is necessary for national security.