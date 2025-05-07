CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate HYDRAA Police Station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major step towards curbing land encroachments and illegal constructions, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is all set to enhance its enforcement powers with the addition of a dedicated police station. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the newly constructed HYDRAA Police Station on Thursday near Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA’s Powers Strengthened with Own Police Station

The establishment of the police station is expected to boost HYDRAA’s crackdown on land mafia and those encroaching on government assets. Like the Disaster and Fire Departments, HYDRAA will now function with policing authority to register and investigate criminal cases directly.

Fully Staffed and Operational Unit

The newly built police station spans 10,500 sq. ft. over three floors (G+2) and is already operational. ACP P. Tirumal has been appointed as the Station House Officer (SHO). The station is equipped with a robust team of 6 inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors, and 30 constables.

Focus on Land Encroachment and Environmental Offences

The HYDRAA Police Station will handle cases related to:

Encroachments on government lands, roads, parks, ponds, and canals

Dumping of soil and debris in water bodies

Illegal construction on public property

Destruction or misuse of public infrastructure

It will also have the power to make arrests and book cases independently within its jurisdiction.

Over 50 Cases to be Transferred

Officials said over 50 existing encroachment cases, currently being investigated by various police stations, will now be transferred to the HYDRAA Police Station for dedicated follow-up and resolution. The move is expected to streamline case handling and increase the pace of legal action.

HYDRAA’s Achievements So Far

Since its formation, HYDRAA has successfully protected hundreds of acres of government land, as well as several ponds, canals, and public spaces. With the new police station, the agency aims to make a stronger impact in its mission to safeguard public assets.

The inauguration by CM Revanth Reddy underscores the state government’s zero-tolerance policy toward encroachments and its commitment to restoring and protecting public resources.