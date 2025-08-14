CM to launch ‘free bus travel to women’ on Aug’15

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the flagship scheme ‘free bus travel to women’ in the Pandit Nehru bus station here on August 15.

A programme will be held in the PN bus station in the city bus terminal here on August 15 in which the Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the free bus travel to women.

NTR district Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, accompanied by the police and APSRTC officials, inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme in the bus station on Wednesday.

The Joint Collector reviewed the arrangements and directed the officials on diversion of traffic on the day.

As a large number of people are expected to participate in the programme, elaborate arrangements should be made for them, the Joint Collector directed the officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KGV Saritha, DCP (ISW) SVD Prasad, RTC Regional Manager MY Danam, RTC ED G Vijaya Ratnam, Assistant Director Vigilance and Security Non-Cadre SC T Shobha Manjari and ACP South (Law and Order) D Pawan Kumar were among those who were present.