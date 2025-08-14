SC verdict on Telangana MLC appointments a blow to ruling Congress: BRS working Prez

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) today described the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the appointments of two MLCs under the Governor’s quota a slap on the face of the ruling Congress party and also the BJP.



In a significant political development, the Apex court has struck down the nominations of Kodandaram Reddy and Ameer Ali Khan to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.



The apex court’s decision came while hearing a petition filed by Sravan Dasoju and K. Satyanarayana, who had challenged the rejection of their nominations by the then Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

However, the final judgement will be delivered on September 17.

Also Read: SC to hear today plea seeking intervention to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya



In a statement, KTR alleged that both parties misused constitutional institutions and mocked democracy.

He criticised the then Governor for rejecting the BRS government’s nominees Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana, both from weaker sections, and instead recommending other names. He accused the Modi government of trying to control and obstruct the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government by misusing the Governor’s office.



In July 2023, the then-ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana recommended the names of Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana for the two MLC seats under the governor’s quota.



In September 2023, the then-governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, rejected their nominations.