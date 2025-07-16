CMRF Cheque Scam Busted, Two Accused Arrested in Hyderabad by Jubilee Hills Police

CMRF Cheque Scam Busted: In a major breakthrough, Jubilee Hills police have uncovered a criminal conspiracy involving the misuse of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques, resulting in the misappropriation of ₹8,71,000. A group of accused individuals allegedly forged documents and deposited funds sanctioned to genuine beneficiaries into fraudulent bank accounts for their personal gain.

CMRF Cheque Scam Busted: Key Accused Identified and Arrested

Two of the accused —

Jogula Naresh Kumar, a 42-year-old kirana store owner from Mettuguda, and Balagoni Venkatesh, a 37-year-old office subordinate at the MPDO office in Nalgonda —

were arrested on July 14, 2025. They confessed to the crime during police interrogation and were produced before the court on July 15 for judicial remand.

The remaining accused —

3) Korlapati Vamshi, 24, car driver from Khammam,

4) Pulipaka Omkar, 34, driver from Peddapalle,

and others — are currently absconding.

Multiple Cases Registered Across Jubilee Hills Police Station

The accused have been booked under multiple cases across 2024 and 2025. The cases include:

Cr. No. 254/2024 , 273/2024 , and 284/2024 for offenses including cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, and violations under the IT Act.

, , and for offenses including cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, and violations under the IT Act. Cr. No. 469/2025 and 470/2025 under Sections 409, 417, 419, 467, 120(B) IPC and Section 66(C) of the IT Act.

Modus Operandi: Forgery and Fake Bank Accounts

According to investigators:

A1 (Naresh Kumar) misused access to 230 CMRF cheques which remained undistributed after the 2023 Telangana elections and the change in government.

misused access to which remained undistributed after the and the change in government. The accused targeted 19 beneficiaries who never followed up, created forged documents and fake bank accounts in the SBI Branch at Road No. 5, Jubilee Hills , with matching or similar names .

who never followed up, created in the , with . The funds from the cheques were diverted into these accounts and distributed among the accused.

Ongoing Investigation and Police Supervision

The case is being investigated by Sri R. Madhusudhan, Additional Inspector of Police, Jubilee Hills PS, under the guidance of SHO K. Venkateshwara Reddy. The probe is being closely supervised by ACP Jubilee Hills Division and DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, Sri S M Vijay Kumar.

Police Appeal to the Public

Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to track down the absconding accused and recover the misappropriated funds. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity related to relief fund transactions to Jubilee Hills Police Station.

This high-profile scam highlights the need for tighter monitoring of government aid distribution and stricter safeguards to prevent such misuse of public welfare funds.