Hyderabad Shivers as Coldest Night of the Season Recorded in Patancheru; Rain Also Expected

HyderabadTelangana

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre noted that severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Medak district during the past 24 hours.

20 November 2025 - 17:36
Hyderabad: Patancheru in Sangareddy district shivered at 9 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, marking the lowest minimum temperature in Telangana, the Meteorological Centre said.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees below normal at isolated places across the state over the next two days.

The forecast also indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated locations in Telangana on November 23, 24, and 25.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the state for the next three days, with similar conditions expected again on November 26, the report added.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
