Hyderabad Shivers as Coldest Night of the Season Recorded in Patancheru; Rain Also Expected

Hyderabad: Patancheru in Sangareddy district shivered at 9 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, marking the lowest minimum temperature in Telangana, the Meteorological Centre said.

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre noted that severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Medak district during the past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees below normal at isolated places across the state over the next two days.

The forecast also indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated locations in Telangana on November 23, 24, and 25.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the state for the next three days, with similar conditions expected again on November 26, the report added.