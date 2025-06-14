Comedy Meets Mystery: Housefull 5 Takes Box Office by Storm with ₹200 Crore+ Collection

Mumbai: Housefull 5, the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise, has stormed past the ₹200 crore mark in just eight days. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy murder mystery featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma is now one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Collection Day 8: ₹212.76 Crore and Counting

According to a press release from the makers, Housefull 5 has raked in:

₹140.18 crore net in India

₹212.76 crore worldwide

₹6.60 crore (India) + ₹2.35 crore (Overseas) on Day 8 alone

The film opened to an impressive ₹24.35 crore net in India and ₹11.11 crore worldwide on Day 1. Trade sources like Sacnilk confirmed that the film had already collected ₹133.25 crore net in India and ₹204 crore worldwide by Day 7.

Also read: Hyderabad Real Estate Market Sees ₹4,000 Cr in Transactions in May 2025

Housefull 5 Beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar in Just One Week

Housefull 5 has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹184.6 crore) within just 7 days. The next milestones on its radar include:

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (₹234.9 crore)

Mohanlal’s Thudarum (₹234.5 crore)

Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹255 crore)

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan (₹265.5 crore)

Though Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava leads the 2025 box office with ₹807.88 crore, Housefull 5 is making a strong bid for the top ranks.

About Housefull 5: Comedy Meets Murder Mystery on a Cruise Ship

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 offers a fresh twist to the franchise. The story revolves around three men named Jolly, each claiming to inherit a fortune from a wealthy man—only to become murder suspects when he turns up dead aboard a cruise.

This marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull series, blending slapstick humour with a murder mystery narrative for the first time.

What’s Next for Housefull 5 at the Box Office?

With its current momentum, Housefull 5 is likely to enter the ₹250 crore club soon, especially over the second weekend. Strong word of mouth, franchise loyalty, and growing interest in big-screen comedies are all driving factors behind its massive earnings.