Hyderabad Real Estate Market Sees ₹4,000 Cr in Transactions in May 2025

Hyderabad: The residential real estate market in Hyderabad recorded property transactions worth over ₹4,000 crore in May 2025, reflecting a strong revival in buyer interest and housing demand, according to the latest Knight Frank India report. This marks the first monthly rise in property registrations in the city this year.

Property Registrations Rise in May: First YoY & MoM Growth in 2025

The city witnessed a 2% year-on-year (YoY) and 5% month-on-month (MoM) increase in property registrations. This positive momentum highlights renewed buyer confidence, especially in the premium housing segment.

Surge in Luxury Housing Drives Transaction Value

The major contributor to the surge was the growing demand for luxury homes priced above ₹1 crore. This category saw a 37% YoY jump in sales volume, increasing its share in total registrations from 14% in May 2024 to 19% in May 2025.

While this segment accounted for fewer units sold, it contributed to 49% of the total transaction value, underscoring Hyderabad’s shift toward upscale residential living.

Affordable Homes Still Dominate Volumes

Despite the premium segment’s rise, homes priced below ₹50 lakh and those in the ₹50 lakh–₹1 crore range continued to dominate in terms of overall volume. These categories represented 55% and 26% of total registrations, respectively, though they saw a decline in sales volume.

Buyers Prefer Larger Homes

The report also observed a shift in buyer preference toward mid and large-sized homes. About 67% of homes registered were between 1,000–2,000 sq. ft., while the share of homes above 2,000 sq. ft. rose to 18%, up from 16% a year earlier.

Ranga Reddy District Leads in Registrations

The registration data covered primary and secondary sales across four key districts:

Ranga Reddy : 48% of total registrations

: 48% of total registrations Medchal–Malkajgiri : 37%

: 37% Hyderabad District: 15%

This indicates that suburban zones continue to attract the bulk of real estate activity.

Market Poised for Recovery, Says Knight Frank

Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India, commented, “Hyderabad’s residential market showed encouraging signs of revival in May 2025. The rising demand for high-value homes points to growing consumer confidence.” He added that this rebound may set the stage for a stronger performance in the coming months.

Signs of Strength in Hyderabad’s Housing Market

With increasing transaction values and a strong uptick in luxury housing demand, Hyderabad’s real estate market is showing signs of a sustained recovery. The combination of higher-value sales and buyer shifts toward larger homes suggests that the market fundamentals remain robust going into the second half of 2025.