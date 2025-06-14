Telangana Covers 80% of Households Under PDS with Over 2 Lakh New Ration Cards

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward enhancing food security, the Telangana government has sanctioned 2,03,156 new ration cards, increasing the total number to 91,98,438. With this, the Public Distribution System (PDS) now covers nearly 80% of the state’s households and population, according to official data from the recent caste census.

3.11 Crore Beneficiaries Now Under Food Security Net

As of now, 3,11,75,554 individuals are PDS beneficiaries across the state, out of a total population of 3,54,75,554. Prior to this expansion, Telangana had 89,95,282 ration cards covering 2.81 crore beneficiaries. The inclusion of 29.81 lakh new names to existing cards has further expanded PDS coverage.

Ration Card Distribution Events to Be Held in July

Speaking to the media, Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed that the newly issued cards will be distributed in Assembly constituency-level events in July 2025. Ministers and local MLAs will oversee the distribution, with the exact dates to be finalized in an upcoming State Cabinet meeting.

New Classification: Tricolour & Green Ration Cards

The Telangana government will introduce Tricolour ration cards for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and Green ration cards for Above Poverty Line (APL) families. While green card holders will not receive free sanna biyyam (fine rice) currently, the government is exploring ways to offer them essential goods at subsidised rates in the future.

Government’s Commitment to Food Security

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the Congress government’s commitment to ensuring food access for 80% of the population:

“Ration card approval is a continuous process. Every eligible person will receive one. This is a major step in strengthening the food security framework of Telangana.”

Application & Verification Process

The process of inviting applications for new ration cards and inclusion of beneficiaries began on January 26, 2025. All applications were subject to a rigorous verification to ensure only eligible individuals benefit from the program.