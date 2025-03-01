Commercial LPG Prices Hiked Again: 19 Kg Cylinder Now Costlier from March 1

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased after oil marketing companies (OMCs) announced a Rs 6 hike for 19 kg cooking gas cylinders. The revised prices are effective immediately, starting from March 1, 2025.

Following the revision, the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in New Delhi now stands at Rs 1,803. Similarly, prices have been raised in major cities across the country, with Kolkata at Rs 1,913, Chennai at Rs 1,965.50, and Mumbai at Rs 1,755.50.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Remain Unchanged

Despite the hike in commercial LPG rates, the price of domestic 14.2 kg cylinders used by households remains the same. Since August 2024, domestic LPG rates have been stable at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, Rs 829 in Kolkata, and Rs 818.50 in Chennai.

Factors Behind LPG Price Fluctuations

LPG prices are influenced by global crude oil rates, demand-supply conditions, taxation policies, and currency exchange fluctuations. OMCs typically revise LPG prices at the beginning of each month based on these factors.

Recent Price Cut Now Reversed

This latest hike negates the relief provided in February 2025, when OMCs reduced commercial LPG prices by Rs 7 per cylinder ahead of the Union Budget. In February, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder stood at Rs 1,797 in Delhi, making the latest increase a rollback of previous reductions.