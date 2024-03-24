Cong names 12 candidates for MP in 4th list, includes Digvijaya Singh, Kantilal Bhuria

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will contest the Lok Sabha polls from his home turf Rajgarh, according to the fourth list of candidates for the general elections issued by the party on Saturday night, which includes 11 other names for Madhya Pradesh.

With the naming of 12 more candidates, the picture for the bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress in 22 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh is clear now.

Incidentally, veteran leader Digvijaya Singh had said earlier that he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has also fielded ex-MLA Neelam Mishra, the wife of party legislator Abhay Mishra, from the Rewa Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the fourth list, Guddu Raja Bundela has been fielded from Sagar in the Bundelkhand region, while Phundelal Singh Marko has been given the ticket from Shahdol.

Former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria will contest the polls from Ratlam (ST), while Mahesh Parmar has been nominated from Ujjain. The Congress has also given a ticket to Arun Shrivastava for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat where the BJP has fielded Alok Sharma.

Akshay Bam has been fielded from Indore, Dilip Singh Gurjar from Mandsaur, Dinesh Yadav from Jabalpur, and Samrat Saraswat from the Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency.