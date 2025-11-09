“Congress Built Hyderabad into a Global Hub, BRS Only Left Debts,” says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Telangana witnessed a robust growth during the Congress regime in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and in the People’s Government since 2023 in the separate state of Telangana.

Addressing the Meet the Press programme at a hotel here on Sunday, the Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting Telangana development and dumping the state in all sectors.

“Congress leader Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the promise of statehood for Telangana despite the party facing many political hurdles. Congress-led UPA and UPA-2 worked for the welfare of farmers. It was the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government that provided free power to farmers and signed the first file on waiving electricity dues of Rs. 1300 crore. Former PM Manmohan Singh implemented a loan waiver of Rs. 73,000 and also MSP to benefit the farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister also listed out other schemes, mainly Jalayagnam, under which Kalvakurthi, Bima, Nettempadu, RDS, Indira Sagar, SLBC, Pranahita Chevella project, SSRP, Mid Manair, Sripada Yellampally, etc.

Coming down heavily on the previous BRS government, Revanth Reddy said that KCR ruined the Telangana State during his 10-year rule.

“Let us compare the ten-year rule of the then Congress and the 10-year KCR rule. Telangana’s economy was Rs 60,000 crore surplus when KCR took the reins. The BRS ruler handed over Rs 8.11 lakh crore in debts to the Congress government, which was unable to pay salaries due to the financial crisis. The big structures like Command Control, Secretariat, and Pragathi Bhavan did not generate even a single job. KCR spent Rs one lakh crore on Kaleshwaram, but not a single acre was irrigated. On Irrigation alone, the BRS government spent Rs 1.85 lakh crore without any use. Telangana stood number one in Paddy production with 2.85 lakh crore tonnes in the country. Without Kaleshwaram, the previous government also destroyed universities by not appointing Vice Chancellors and closed 5000 schools. The last government failed to construct a new Osmania hospital and TIMS, he charged.

Continuing the tirade against the previous BRS rule, Revanth Reddy said that KCR was pretending to be eyed Dtrutarashtra. What was the use of changing the direction in the name of Vastu for someone whose destiny is not right? KTR had not done justice to his own sister and instead made big statements on his commitment to the well-being of M Sunitha and family members. KCR is staying in the famous house, unable to control power monger KTR, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister also castigated Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for not supporting the Telangana development. Kishan Reddy is playing the “Gujarat Gulam” role and obstructing Telangana from growing fast and competing with other states in the country. KTR collided with Kishan Reddy, he said.

Revanth Reddy said people are well aware of who developed agriculture and who introduced pub culture. BRS rulers promoted pub culture, and the Congress government developed the culture of meeting common people. It was BRS leaders who hung out with film celebrities and forgot the welfare of film workers, he said.

Stating that Congress will rule the Telangana State for 10 years until 2034, Revanth Reddy said the responsibility of developing the city is on us and asserted that Congress should win the Jubilee Hills by-election for more development of the city.

The Chief Minister also narrated about development during the Congress regimes mainly the establishment of Hyderabad as an IT and knowledge city, global company centres, Hyderabad as the centre of 40 percent of the bulk drugs supplier, 1 Billion US dollar Investment by Eli Lilly, American Airlines, McDonalds and set up of 70 percent of the world’s Fortune 500 companies’s GCCs in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the Congress’s efforts behind Hyderabad becoming a growth corridor. 65 percent of Telangana’s income comes from Hyderabad. Rangareddy district has the highest per capita income in the country. This is due to the proactive decisions taken by the Congress, he said.

” Plans are also prepared to bring 20 TMC of Godavari water to Hyderabad, and 70 percent GCCs were established in Hyderabad during the Congress rule,” Revanth Reddy added.