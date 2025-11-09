Campaigning Ends for Jubilee Hills By-Election; Voting on November 11, Results on November 14

Hyderabad: The high-decibel campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election came to an end at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Voting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, with the Election Commission of India overseeing all arrangements. To ensure smooth conduct of the polls, the Hyderabad Police have imposed restrictions in the constituency until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Around 2,000 polling personnel have been deployed across the constituency, and elaborate arrangements are being made to facilitate free and fair elections. In line with the poll code, the government has enforced a two-day liquor ban in the constituency ahead of the voting day.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has issued a stern warning, stating that any attempt to disrupt law and order during the elections will invite strict legal action. The police are maintaining heightened security across sensitive areas, ensuring peaceful polling.

The by-election has turned into a prestige contest for all three major political parties — the ruling Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — all of which have campaigned aggressively over the past few weeks.

For the Congress Party, this by-election carries particular significance as it is the second by-poll since Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took office. After securing victory in the Cantonment by-election, the party is determined to replicate its success in Jubilee Hills. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, and senior party leaders personally took charge of campaigning, with ministers assigned specific divisions to ensure a strong voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the BRS is treating the by-election as an opportunity to demonstrate that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government is growing. The party has mounted an aggressive campaign, seeking to reassert its political presence in Hyderabad.

The BJP has also been active in the field, appealing to voters on issues of governance and accountability, hoping to strengthen its urban base.

With campaigning over, all eyes are now on November 11, when voters of Jubilee Hills will cast their ballots. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, which will finally reveal which party has managed to win the confidence of the constituency.