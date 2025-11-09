Harish Rao Calls Jubilee Hills By-Poll a “Lady vs Rowdy” Fight, Says People Want KCR’s Return

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy while lauding former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership and developmental initiatives. Addressing a public meeting as part of the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, Harish Rao declared that the contest was a “Lady vs Rowdy” fight, asserting that the BRS candidate Sunithamma represented integrity and progress, while the Congress candidate symbolized chaos and corruption.

Highlighting Telangana’s achievements under KCR’s tenure, Harish Rao said that before the formation of the state, Telangana was synonymous with drought, farmer suicides, and water scarcity. “Under KCR’s leadership, the state witnessed a revolution in irrigation. With numerous new projects and the completion of pending ones, Telangana has become the largest paddy-producing state in India. Paddy production rose from 68 lakh metric tonnes to 2.7 crore tonnes in 2023,” he said.

Harish Rao added that KCR was the only leader who publicly vowed not to seek votes until every household had access to purified drinking water. “Mission Bhagiratha ensured that promise was fulfilled. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi copied the scheme under the name ‘Har Ghar Jal’, but after eight years, the Centre has still not completed it,” he remarked, recalling that Hyderabad once faced severe water shortages before Mission Kakatiya restored tanks and improved groundwater levels.

Praising Telangana’s rapid development, Harish Rao said Mission Kakatiya had become a national model, inspiring the Centre’s AMRUT scheme. He pointed out that Hyderabad now has 10 lakh CCTV cameras ensuring public safety and that the She Teams initiative to protect women has been replicated nationwide. “Telangana’s per capita income rose from ₹1.24 lakh in 2014 to ₹3.74 lakh in 2023–24, making it the highest in the country,” he noted.

Harish Rao also said Telangana led in GSDP growth and state tax revenue, crediting KCR’s leadership for taking the state to the top in both welfare and development. “Even superstar Rajinikanth, when visiting Hyderabad, said it now looks like New York. Earlier, one acre in Andhra would fetch ten acres in Telangana. Now, one acre in Telangana can buy ten acres in Andhra. That’s how much our state has progressed,” he said.

Turning his criticism toward the Congress, Harish Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government had destroyed Telangana’s image through corruption and mismanagement. He accused the administration of demanding 30% commissions for real estate permits and demolishing homes under the pretext of the HYDRAA initiative. “Under KCR, industrialists lined up to invest in Telangana. Now, under Congress, farmers line up for fertilizers and businessmen are afraid to invest,” he said.

Commenting on the Jubilee Hills by-election, Harish Rao said, “This election is between a lady and a rowdy. If Naveen Yadav’s family was bound over by police, how can they deny being called rowdies? Sunithamma represents honesty and public service, and she has the full support of KCR and the BRS party.”

He urged voters to elect Sunithamma and send a strong message to the Congress government. “If BRS wins in Jubilee Hills, the Congress will be forced to reconsider its anti-people policies. The people of Telangana want KCR’s governance back — a government that built 43 flyovers in Hyderabad while Revanth Reddy couldn’t even lay a small road in two years,” Harish Rao said, concluding his address with a call to restore Telangana’s glory through BRS’s victory.