KTR Says KCR Never Mixed Religion with Politics, Urges Voters to Support BRS in Jubilee Hills By-Poll

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, BRS Working President and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) addressed a massive roadshow, praising former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for his inclusive governance and commitment to equality. KTR emphasized that KCR never engaged in religion-based politics and always viewed people through the lens of humanity rather than faith.

“KCR saw every human as a human, every poor person as a poor person,” KTR said while addressing the gathering. “If a poor Hindu girl received a saree, a poor Muslim girl received a Ramadan gift. That is the spirit with which KCR governed Telangana.” He noted that KCR’s leadership symbolized unity and harmony, ensuring that all communities — Hindus, Muslims, and Christians — progressed together.

Quoting the poet Mohyuddin Makhdoom, KTR said, “Take life with you, take the universe with you; if you must walk, walk with the entire world.” He added that this philosophy perfectly reflected KCR’s approach to governance — a journey of collective progress.

Highlighting KCR’s welfare initiatives, KTR cited schemes such as Telangana Minority Residential Schools (TMR Schools) for quality education, Shaadi Mubarak for financial assistance in marriages, and the KCR Kit program for maternal welfare. “KCR worked tirelessly to uplift every section of society, especially minorities and the poor,” he said.

Taking aim at the Congress government, KTR alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had failed to deliver on promises even after two years in power. “People should ask themselves — what have they gained under Congress rule? When you go to vote, place your hand on your heart and decide who truly brought development, peace, and justice to Telangana,” he urged.

Concluding his address, KTR appealed to the people of Jubilee Hills to vote for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and help continue the vision and development model set forth by KCR. He said the BRS alone represented stability, progress, and an inclusive Telangana for all communities.