ECI Extends Polling Hours in Jubilee Hills By-Election to Boost Voter Turnout

In a move aimed at improving voter participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced an extension of polling hours for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. For the first time, polling will continue for an additional hour — from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. — instead of the usual 5 p.m. closing time.

According to the Commission, voting will begin at 7 a.m. on November 11 and continue uninterrupted until 6 p.m. Voters who enter the polling premises by the closing time will still be allowed to cast their votes, regardless of the queue length. The polling process will conclude only after the last voter has voted, following which the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be sealed in the presence of polling agents and transported to the designated Reception and Distribution Centre.

The Commission has also declared polling day a public holiday for all government offices to facilitate voter participation. Although private organizations have been encouraged to do the same, compliance remains limited. Officials noted that in previous elections, despite the holiday declaration, some citizens preferred to treat the day as a break rather than fulfilling their civic duty.

To counter voter apathy, the election department has intensified awareness campaigns under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program. Through these initiatives, officials are urging every eligible voter to exercise their franchise and contribute to a stronger democratic process.

Authorities expect that the combination of extended polling hours and voter awareness efforts will significantly boost turnout in the Jubilee Hills by-election, ensuring a more inclusive and representative electoral outcome.