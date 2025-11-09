CM Revanth Reddy Credits Chandrababu Naidu and YSR for Hyderabad’s Growth as Knowledge Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made notable remarks on Sunday, acknowledging the contributions of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy in transforming Hyderabad into a thriving knowledge hub. He said both leaders had played significant roles in shaping the city’s growth trajectory and making it a center for innovation, education, and technology.

Speaking at a public gathering, the Chief Minister said that between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA government was in power at the Centre, the Congress made numerous sacrifices to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana. He emphasized that the Congress Party played a decisive role in the realization of a separate Telangana state.

“The Congress leadership at the Centre stood by the people of Telangana and granted statehood, respecting their long-standing demand,” CM Revanth Reddy stated, recalling the political and emotional journey behind the formation of the state.

Highlighting his government’s focus on rural welfare, the Chief Minister reiterated that agriculture is not a business but a festival, reflecting the Congress government’s commitment to farmers’ prosperity and dignity. He added that the state government would continue to prioritize the farming sector, ensuring that agricultural development remains a celebration of the people’s hard work and heritage.