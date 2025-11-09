Moosapet Residents Thank HYDRAA for Protecting Parks and Restoring Open Spaces

Hyderabad: The city-based urban enforcement initiative, HYDRAA, continues to receive overwhelming support from residents across different localities for its efforts to protect public parks and reclaim encroached open spaces. Citizens from various age groups have come forward to express their appreciation, describing HYDRAA’s actions as a long-awaited solution to years of civic struggles.

Locals from Anjaneya Nagar in Moosapet organized a rally to thank HYDRAA for freeing their neighbourhood park from encroachments and restoring it as a green, community-friendly space. Carrying placards and raising slogans in support of HYDRAA, residents said they had fought for years to reclaim the park, which now serves as a vital source of fresh air and recreation for the colony.

Similar rallies were also held in Brindavan Colony near Borabanda, where citizens expressed gratitude for HYDRAA’s swift action in clearing illegal constructions and preserving community parks. Residents shared that the initiative has not only protected public spaces but also renewed hope for a cleaner and greener urban environment.

Locals said HYDRAA’s work has brought new life to their neighbourhoods and demonstrated that determined governance can make a visible difference in city living conditions.