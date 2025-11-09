Locals Thank HYDRAA for Revamping Thammidikunta Lake and Clearing Encroachments in Madapur

Hyderabad: The residents of Madapur and surrounding colonies have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to HYDRAA for transforming the once-neglected Thammidikunta Lake into a cleaner and more vibrant public space. Locals, who earlier struggled with foul odours, mosquito infestations, and antisocial activities in the area, said the initiative has completely changed the environment.

Carrying placards, residents organized a rally to appreciate HYDRAA’s efforts in rejuvenating the lake, which lies close to the city’s IT corridor and Shilparamam. They described the transformation as a much-needed step toward preserving Hyderabad’s water bodies and enhancing the city’s ecological balance.

Meanwhile, in Almasguda Boyapalli Enclave Colony, residents held a similar rally to thank HYDRAA for protecting roads and parks from encroachments. They commended the organization for ensuring that the colony’s layout and public spaces were preserved according to planning norms.

During the rally, the residents also extended warm birthday wishes to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, expressing their admiration for his leadership. They urged the government to continue supporting full-scale development of their colonies by improving roads, upgrading parks, and resolving civic issues.

Additionally, support rallies were organized in Fatima Colony near the Hussaini Mosque, where locals voiced their appreciation for HYDRAA’s work and pledged continued support for its ongoing initiatives aimed at urban improvement and community welfare.