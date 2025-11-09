Tension in Chandrayangutta as Drunken Man Seriously Injured, Residents Demand Closure of Wine Shop

Hyderabad: Residents of Chandrayangutta have raised serious concerns over a local wine shop that they claim has become a constant source of disturbance and insecurity in the neighbourhood. The community is urging authorities to take immediate action and shut down the establishment, citing frequent incidents of public disorder linked to alcohol consumption.

According to locals, the area witnesses daily chaos, especially during evening hours, as intoxicated individuals gather near residential lanes, causing nuisance and fear among families. Women in the area say they find it increasingly unsafe to step out, even for essential shopping, due to the behaviour of drunk men loitering on the streets.

The issue took a more serious turn on Saturday night, November 8, when a man reportedly collapsed on the road in an inebriated state and suffered a severe head injury. Eyewitnesses said he began bleeding profusely, prompting residents to call the police and an ambulance. Responding promptly, police personnel shifted the injured man to Osmania Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Residents allege that such incidents have become alarmingly frequent and blame the nearby wine shop for creating an unsafe environment. “This has turned into a daily ordeal — fights, shouting, and accidents. It’s affecting our peace and safety,” said one local resident.

The community has appealed to authorities to close the outlet to restore order and ensure a secure atmosphere for families. They have also warned that if no action is taken soon, they will be forced to organize a collective protest demanding the shop’s removal.