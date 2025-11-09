Traffic Advisory Issued for Road Show in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of a scheduled road show in the city today, November 9, 2025. The event is set to begin at 2:00 PM, and authorities have warned that slow-moving traffic and congestion are likely along the designated route.

Commuters have been urged to avoid the affected stretches between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM and to opt for alternative routes to prevent delays. The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience to the public during the road show.

Traffic officials have also requested motorists to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with on-ground personnel managing traffic diversions. The Hyderabad Traffic Police are closely monitoring the situation to maintain safety and ensure minimal disruption to regular movement across the city.