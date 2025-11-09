Hyderabad

Traffic Advisory Issued for Road Show in Hyderabad Today

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of a scheduled road show in the city today, November 9, 2025.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 November 2025 - 14:55
Traffic Advisory Issued for Road Show in Hyderabad Today
Traffic Advisory Issued for Road Show in Hyderabad Today

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of a scheduled road show in the city today, November 9, 2025. The event is set to begin at 2:00 PM, and authorities have warned that slow-moving traffic and congestion are likely along the designated route.

Commuters have been urged to avoid the affected stretches between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM and to opt for alternative routes to prevent delays. The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience to the public during the road show.

Also Read: Think Before You Click: Pensioner Loses ₹10 Lakh; Hyderabad Police Warn Against Fake Bank Apps and Malicious APKs

Traffic officials have also requested motorists to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with on-ground personnel managing traffic diversions. The Hyderabad Traffic Police are closely monitoring the situation to maintain safety and ensure minimal disruption to regular movement across the city.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 November 2025 - 14:55
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button