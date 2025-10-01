Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic election campaign for the Bihar polls. Kharge, 83, is showing symptoms of persistent fever, and hospital authorities are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Hospital sources said Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had gone for a general health check-up on Tuesday night after developing a fever and complaining of leg pain. He underwent routine medical tests, including an ECG and was advised to get admitted. He will remain in the hospital on Wednesday. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being treated in the general ward. Senior doctors are monitoring his health.

According to party sources, Kharge carried out his political activities as usual on Tuesday morning and appeared normal. More details are awaited regarding the development. Mallikarjun Kharge is actively taking part in the Bihar election campaign. He has been attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to win the Bihar Assembly elections through “vote theft” and urged people to remain vigilant to protect their voting rights.

“PM Modi has a habit of stealing. He steals votes, steals money. And they (BJP) take care of people who fled India after looting the country’s banks,” Kharge said at a public meeting during the concluding day of Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna. He added, “PM Modi is trying to win in the Bihar election through vote theft. You should stay alert.

If you don’t stay alert, Modi and Shah will drown you.” Kharge began his career in Karnataka state politics, serving as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency from 1972 to 2008 and from Chittapur Assembly constituency from 2008 to 2009. He served as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 1999, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee from 2005 to 2008, and as a minister under various chief ministers.