Congress Government Takes a Major U-Turn on Moosapet Land Auction — Public Protest Forces Withdrawal

In a significant development, the Congress government in Telangana has reversed its decision to auction the valuable government land in Moosapet. Following strong opposition from local residents and pressure from the BRS, the government has officially removed the Moosapet land parcel from the auction list.

According to sources, around 15 acres of land were shortlisted for auction, with an estimated value of ₹75 crore per acre. The government believed that the auction would bring substantial revenue to the state treasury. However, citizens, social groups, and public representatives strongly objected to the move.

Local BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, after meeting with government officials, emphasized that the land holds great importance for the future needs of residents in Moosapet and Kukatpally. He stated that the land should be preserved for public amenities such as parking facilities, community buildings, and essential urban infrastructure instead of being sold.

For several decades, this land has been used as a truck parking zone, which has helped in reducing heavy-vehicle congestion in the city. Locals expressed concern that selling such strategically important public land, especially when population growth is rising, could create major urban challenges in the future.

After sustained public outrage and political pressure, the government finally decided to withdraw the Moosapet land parcel from the auction list. Now, on December 5, only the Golden Mile Project land in Kokapet will be auctioned, while the Moosapet land will remain reserved for public use.