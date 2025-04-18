Congress Leaders Spark Controversy with Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi and Ministers

Hyderabad: A protest staged by the Telangana Congress unit at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Thursday escalated into controversy after several party leaders used offensive and abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The protest was organized in response to the ED’s actions in the National Herald case, in which Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been named. Senior Congress leaders, including former MPs, MLCs, and prominent party members, strongly criticized the Union government for what they described as “politically motivated and fabricated cases” targeting the Gandhi family.

Addanki Dayakar’s Controversial Remarks

During the protest, Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar accused the Union government of abusing power to harass opposition leaders. He alleged that PM Modi and Amit Shah were “afraid to face Rahul Gandhi politically” and resorted to “filing false cases.” Dayakar went further, using derogatory and unparliamentary language while referring to the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Also Read: Secunderabad Railway Station Drug Bust: Man from Odisha Caught with ₹6.1 Lakh Worth of Drugs

Anjan Kumar Yadav’s Verbal Attack

Adding fuel to the fire, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav made objectionable comments directed at Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. His use of expletives and cuss words reportedly shocked many, including women leaders present at the protest.

Video Clips Go Viral on Social Media

Footage of the protest, especially the parts where Congress leaders used abusive language, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and debates over the appropriateness of political discourse in India.

BJP’s Response Expected

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to respond strongly to the incident. The use of such language against top national leaders may lead to legal or political consequences for the Congress leaders involved.