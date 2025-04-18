Secunderabad Railway Station Drug Bust: Man from Odisha Caught with ₹6.1 Lakh Worth of Drugs

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), busted an interstate drug smuggling racket at Secunderabad railway station on Thursday.

Drug Peddler from Odisha Caught with Marijuana Worth ₹6.1 Lakh

Officials arrested Sameer Bishoyi, a native of Odisha, and seized 12.3 kilograms of marijuana, valued at ₹6.1 lakh, from his possession. The contraband was cleverly concealed in luggage stored under the train seat. Another accused, Munna Nayak, also from Odisha, managed to escape from the scene and is currently absconding.

Marijuana Sourced from Odisha, Smuggled to Maharashtra

According to police, Sameer and Munna, who are close friends, had entered into drug trafficking for quick money. They sourced marijuana from dealers in Odisha and transported it to Maharashtra, where it was sold to consumers at a premium price.

Clever Route Chosen to Avoid Police Checks

To evade police checks in Maharashtra, the duo boarded the Konark Express at Berhampur railway station, heading towards Secunderabad instead of directly traveling to Dadar, Maharashtra. However, their plan was foiled by the vigilant authorities at the Secunderabad railway station.

Manhunt Launched for Absconding Accused

While Sameer Bishoyi was apprehended on arrival at the station, Munna Nayak managed to flee. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest him. Authorities are also investigating the larger network involved in this interstate drug operation.