Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Kills Two Sons, Dies by Suicide in Quthbullapur

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman allegedly killed her two children before dying by suicide at Balaji Layout in Quthbullapur on Thursday. The woman, identified as Teja (30), was reportedly distressed due to ongoing family disputes and frequent quarrels with her husband.

Children Hacked With Sickle Inside Home

According to police reports, Teja used a sickle to brutally attack her two sons—Harshith Reddy (11) and Ashish Reddy (8)—inside their apartment. After confirming that the children had died, she left the house and jumped from the sixth floor of the building.

Locals Alerted, Police Begin Investigation

“She sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. By the time local residents reached the scene, all three were already dead,” said an official from Jeedimetla Police Station.

Upon receiving information, police teams arrived at the location and began a preliminary investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered. Further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic act.