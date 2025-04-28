Congress Leadership Directs Leaders Not to Cross the Line Over Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: The Congress party leadership has expressed strong disapproval towards comments made by certain party leaders regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge has instructed all Congress members to refrain from crossing the line in their public statements.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who make remarks contrary to the party’s stance, emphasizing that no comments should be made that harm national prestige.

In an official directive, Kharge described the Pahalgam attack as a direct assault on India’s unity and integrity. He reiterated Congress’ commitment to fully support the government in efforts to root out terrorism.

BJP Slams Congress Over Divisive Statements

Following the controversial remarks by some Congress leaders criticizing the Indian government’s strong actions against Pakistan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress leaders of making statements that are being aired on Pakistani media to defame India internationally.

He questioned whether Kharge and senior Congress figure Rahul Gandhi were incapable of controlling their party members. Prasad condemned the Congress for weakening national unity, especially at a time when the entire world stands with India following the terror attack.

BJP leaders criticized statements made by several Congress members, including Karnataka Minister R.B. Thimmapur, who said terrorists do not ask about religion before killing victims — a comment Ravi Shankar Prasad called “shameful.”

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz also stirred controversy by opposing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, arguing that water is essential for Pakistan’s drinking and agriculture needs. He warned that Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir could suffer if water is not diverted properly.

Growing Criticism Across India

Comments by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, supporting a softer stance towards Pakistan, have sparked nationwide outrage. Many across political circles have accused Congress leaders of undermining India’s fight against terrorism and national solidarity.