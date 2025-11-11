Jubilee Hills By-Election: Congress Lodges Complaint with EC Against Maganti Sunitha

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed cases against multiple political leaders for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election held on Tuesday.

According to officials, the ECI registered cases against Congress MLAs Beerla Ilaiah and Ramachandra Naik for alleged violations of election norms. Similarly, a case was also filed against former BRS MLAs Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand. The Election Commission confirmed that the action followed complaints received regarding MCC breaches during the ongoing polling process.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Over 40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Cases Filed Against 3 MLAs for Poll Code Violation

Meanwhile, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, who is contesting in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, held a press conference on Tuesday where she levelled several allegations against the ruling Congress party. In response, the Congress strongly objected to her remarks and lodged a formal complaint with the ECI, accusing Sunitha herself of violating the election code through her statements.

Polling in the Jubilee Hills constituency began at 7 a.m. and continued in a peaceful atmosphere. By 3 p.m., the voter turnout stood at 40.20 percent, with officials expecting participation to increase before the close of polling at 6 p.m. The Election Commission has clarified that voters reaching the polling stations before 6 p.m. will still be permitted to cast their votes.

The by-election is being closely watched as it serves as a key test for the ruling Congress government’s popularity, while the BRS is seeking to regain lost ground in Hyderabad.