Coriander Seeds Water: Prepare and Drink It This Way for Amazing Health Benefits!
Coriander seeds, a staple in Indian kitchens for generations, are not just flavor-enhancers but are also loaded with powerful medicinal properties.
Coriander seeds, a staple in Indian kitchens for generations, are not just flavor-enhancers but are also loaded with powerful medicinal properties. According to Ayurveda, drinking coriander seeds water regularly can offer numerous health benefits, ranging from improved digestion to better heart health.
Table of Contents
Ayurvedic Value of Coriander Seeds
Used extensively in Ayurvedic medicine, coriander seeds are known for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and digestive properties. They are a natural source of bioactive compounds that support various bodily functions and help in managing chronic ailments.
Also Read: Good News for Hyderabad: Metro Rail Second Phase Gets Green Signal!
Improves Digestion and Gut Health
Drinking coriander seeds water is highly beneficial for the digestive system. It helps:
- Improve metabolism
- Reduce gas and acidity
- Relieve bloating
- Prevent constipation
The natural enzymes in coriander aid in breaking down food and promote smooth digestion.
Helps Manage Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Levels
One of the standout benefits of coriander seeds water is its effect on blood sugar levels. It:
- Reduces insulin resistance
- Helps the body utilize insulin more efficiently
- Lowers high blood sugar, making it ideal for diabetics
Additionally, coriander water supports heart health by:
- Lowering bad cholesterol (LDL)
- Increasing good cholesterol (HDL)
- Reducing risk of heart attacks and strokes
Boosts Immunity
Coriander seeds are rich in antioxidants like quercetin, terpinene, and tocopherols, which:
- Strengthen the immune system
- Help fight seasonal flu, cold, and cough
- Support recovery from minor infections
Supports Weight Loss and Liver Function
Coriander seeds water is also a great addition to weight loss routines. It:
- Detoxifies the liver
- Helps in fat metabolism
- Reduces inflammation in the body
People with liver ailments or those aiming to shed extra kilos can benefit significantly from regular intake.
Relieves Joint Pain and Inflammation
This natural drink is particularly beneficial for people suffering from arthritis. Regular consumption:
- Reduces joint pain and stiffness
- Improves flexibility
- Alleviates swelling in knees and joints
Enhances Mental Alertness
Coriander water activates brain function and improves concentration. It helps reduce fatigue, boosts energy, and combats lethargy.
Best Time to Drink Coriander Water
For maximum benefits:
- Drink on an empty stomach in the morning
- Alternatively, consume 45 minutes before meals
- You can soak coriander seeds overnight and sip the water throughout the next day
How to Prepare Coriander Water
There are two effective ways to make coriander water:
Soaking Method:
- Soak 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds in a glass of water overnight
- Strain and drink in the morning
Boiling Method:
- Boil 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds in 2 cups of water
- Let it simmer until reduced to half
- Strain and consume when lukewarm
Who Should Avoid It?
While generally safe, coriander seeds water is not recommended for:
- Pregnant women
- Breastfeeding mothers
- Individuals with known seed allergies
Final Word
Coriander seeds water is a time-tested Ayurvedic remedy with a wide array of health benefits. Easy to prepare and incorporate into your daily routine, it serves as a natural solution for digestive issues, diabetes, immunity, and more. However, it’s always best to consult a healthcare provider before starting any new remedy, especially if you have a medical condition.