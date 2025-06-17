Good News for Hyderabad: Metro Rail Second Phase Gets Green Signal!

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially granted administrative approval for the prestigious Hyderabad Metro Rail Second Phase (B) project. A Government Order (GO) was issued by State Secretary Ilambarthi on Monday, paving the way for the massive urban transport expansion.

Massive Investment of ₹19,579 Crore for Metro Expansion

The second phase of the metro project is estimated to cost ₹19,579 crore and will cover a total length of 86.1 kilometers across three major corridors. The key details of the corridors include:

Corridor 9: From Hyderabad International Airport to Future City — 39.6 km

Corridor 10: From JBS to Medchal — 24.5 km

Corridor 11: From JBS to Shamirpet — 22 km

Airport Metro to be Developed Under HAML Supervision

The development will be overseen by Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML). The project will function as a joint venture between the central and state governments, with financial support from multiple global agencies.

Funding Structure: Government and International Aid

The funding model for the project is well-diversified:

30% from the Telangana state government

18% from the central government

48% through loans from international financial institutions like JAICA, ADB, and NDB

4% under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) component

Next Steps: DPR and Central Approval

The administrative order and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Phase 2 (B) will now be submitted to the Union Government for further clearances. Once approved, Hyderabad will take a major leap forward in expanding its metro connectivity and easing urban transport congestion.