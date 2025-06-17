Kajol pays tribute to Goddess Kali in Usha Uthup’s powerful comeback track from ‘Maa’

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming mythological horror film Maa have unveiled a powerful new track, Kali Shakti, that serves as both a musical and visual tribute to the divine energy of Goddess Kali. The track also marks the much-anticipated comeback of iconic singer Usha Uthup.

Kajol Embodies the Fierce Power of Maa Kali

Actress Kajol features in the emotionally intense song, performing a powerful dance that honors the spiritual strength and rage of Goddess Kali. Covered in sindoor, Kajol’s performance exudes maternal power and divine fury — symbolizing the dual nature of the goddess as both protector and destroyer.

On Instagram, Kajol shared the track with a strong message:

“Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. #MaaTrailer out now – link in bio. In cinemas 27th June. #MaaTheFilm.”

Devotional Energy Meets Cinematic Horror

Kali Shakti is a devotional anthem that fuses divine symbolism with contemporary storytelling. The song is composed by Harsh Upadhyay and features bold, evocative lyrics penned by Pranav Vatsa. Usha Uthup’s dynamic vocals infuse the track with spiritual resonance and grandeur, making it a musical centerpiece of the film.

Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films

Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producer, under the banners of Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, known for his work in the horror genre.

Speaking about her husband Ajay Devgn’s role as producer, Kajol said to IANS:

“He is a really good producer, hands-on in every step — from scripting to VFX to music, and even marketing. He’s made sure everything works seamlessly.”

Besides Kajol, Maa features a powerful ensemble cast including:

Ronit Roy

Indraneil Sengupta

Jitin Gulati

Gopal Singh

Surjyasikha Das

Yaaneea Bharadwaj

Roopkatha Chakraborty

Kherin Sharma

Maa is set to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.