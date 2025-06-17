Telangana Begins ₹9,000 Cr Rythu Bharosa Disbursement: Massive Relief for Farmers

Hyderabad: In a major step to support farmers across Telangana, the state government has commenced the transfer of financial assistance under the newly launched “Rythu Bharosa” scheme.

On the first day of the rollout, farmers owning up to two acres of agricultural land received ₹6,000 per acre directly into their bank accounts.

₹9,000 Crore to Be Distributed Across State in 9 Days

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao confirmed the disbursement while highlighting the government's commitment to farmer welfare. The initiative follows Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's announcement during the "Rythu Nestham" event, where he promised that

“Rythu Nestham” event, where he promised that ₹9,000 crore will be distributed to all eligible farmers across the state over the next nine days.

Historic Decision to Benefit Over 1.49 Crore Acres

Describing it as a historic move, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the financial aid will benefit cultivation on over 1.49 crore acres of agricultural land. The government aims to ease the burden on farmers by providing timely monetary support ahead of the farming season.

Farmers Welcome the Move

The announcement and subsequent transfers have been well-received by the farming community, many of whom had struggled in previous years due to delays and inconsistent support under earlier schemes.