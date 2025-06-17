₹100 Petrol, just a Few Drops? Shocking Allegations at Hyderabad Pump!

Hyderabad: A Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in Uppal has come under fire after customers accused it of cheating by delivering less petrol than paid for. The allegations surfaced when a local customer asked to fill petrol worth ₹100 into a bottle and noticed a suspiciously small quantity.

Upon questioning the staff about the quantity, the pump management reportedly claimed that the amount was correct and matched the reading on the meter.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Customers Allege Tampered Meter Settings

Multiple customers have alleged that the pump meters are being tampered with to dispense less fuel, thereby scamming unsuspecting buyers. Complaints have also surfaced about repeated instances of such discrepancies, particularly in small transactions under ₹200.

Also Read: Telangana Shock: Two Teen Students Die by Suicide After Failing Exams

According to locals, this is not the first time complaints have emerged against this specific outlet, and they are demanding an immediate investigation by Weights & Measures Department and oil company officials.

Call for Action and Transparency

Residents are urging the authorities to conduct surprise checks and take strict action against outlets engaging in unfair practices. They also demand the installation of transparent measurement verification systems at all pumps to avoid such fraudulent behavior.