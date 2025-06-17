Telangana Shock: Two Teen Students Die by Suicide After Failing Exams

Hyderabad: In a deeply tragic turn of events, two intermediate students from Telangana’s Sangareddy and Siddipet districts died by suicide on Monday after failing to clear their subjects in the recently released advanced supplementary examination results.

Sangareddy Student Dies by Suicide After Failing One Subject

In Sangareddy district, 19-year-old Venkataramana, a second-year intermediate student, took the extreme step by hanging himself. He had reportedly failed in one subject. Venkataramana was the son of Raipally Krishna and resided in the local area. His sudden death has left the family and community in deep shock.

First-Year Student in Siddipet Ends Life After Exam Failure

In a separate incident from Katkur village, located in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district, Gugulothu Harika, a 16-year-old first-year intermediate student, also died by suicide. She allegedly failed in one of her subjects in the advanced supplementary exam. Harika’s family is devastated by the incident, and villagers are mourning the loss of the young girl.

Police Register Cases, Probe Underway

The local police have registered cases in both incidents and have begun further investigations. Authorities have urged students and parents to seek help and support during emotionally challenging times and emphasized the importance of mental health awareness.

Helpline for Students in Distress

Students facing stress or emotional struggles are encouraged to reach out to mental health support helplines or speak to counselors, friends, and family members.