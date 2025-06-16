Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Stern Warning: Jail Time for Fraud in TS Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

Hyderabad, June 16, 2025 – Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued strict directives to prevent fraud in the allocation of Indiramma housing scheme benefits, warning that criminal cases will be filed against officials or individuals involved in wrongful allotments. The orders mandate on-ground verification of beneficiary lists amid reports of ineligible persons securing houses meant for the poor.

Key Directives for TS Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

Village Committees must “exercise extreme caution” while selecting beneficiaries.

must “exercise extreme caution” while selecting beneficiaries. Mandal-Level Teams (Tahsildar, MPDO, and Engineer) will physically visit villages to verify lists.

(Tahsildar, MPDO, and Engineer) will physically visit villages to verify lists. Immediate Cancellation of houses allotted to ineligible persons, with reallocation to genuine beneficiaries.

of houses allotted to ineligible persons, with reallocation to genuine beneficiaries. Legal Action against anyone involved in fraudulent allotments under relevant IPC sections.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption

The CM emphasized that corruption in the welfare scheme would not be tolerated. “If a house is wrongly allotted, it must be handed to an eligible beneficiary. Those committing fraud will face criminal prosecution,” he stated during a review of the housing department. This follows complaints of fake income certificates and political interference in beneficiary selection.

About TS Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

Launched to provide free houses to low-income families, the Telangana government aims to construct 3.5 lakh units under Indiramma Illu by 2025. Over ₹8,000 crore has been allocated for the initiative targeting landless laborers, SC/ST communities, and homeless families.

Verification Drive Underway

Field teams have begun inspecting documents and physical sites across all 33 districts. District Collectors will submit compliance reports by June 30. The CM warned that negligent officials would face disciplinary action, including suspensions.