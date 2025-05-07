TS Indiramma Housing Sanction List 2025 Released: Beneficiaries Can Now Check Their Status Online

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially released the TS Indiramma Housing Sanction List 2025, brought relief and hoped to thousands of families across the state. The list features names of individuals approved to receive financial assistance for constructing or renovating homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Aim of the Indiramma Housing Scheme

The Indiramma Housing Scheme is a flagship initiative by the Telangana government aimed at providing pucca homes to economically weaker sections (EWS). The scheme seeks to ensure that every eligible family in the state has access to secure and dignified housing.

Who Is Eligible?

The scheme primarily targets the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and prioritizes:

SC, ST, and BC communities

Minority groups

Families with disabled members

Women-headed households

Citizens without permanent housing

Applicants must be permanent residents of Telangana and fall within the income limits set by the state.

How to Download the TS Indiramma Housing Sanction List 2025

Eligible applicants can now check their sanction status by following these steps:

Visit the official Telangana Housing Board website. Go to the “Indiramma Sanction List 2025” section. Select your district, mandal, and village. Enter your application number or registered mobile number, if prompted. Download the PDF file and search for your name.

Important Details for Beneficiaries

The sanction list is organized district-wise and mandal-wise for easy access.

for easy access. Multiple lists may be issued as the verification and approval process is ongoing.

may be issued as the verification and approval process is ongoing. Applicants are advised to double-check their application number to confirm their status.

Financial and Material Assistance Under the Scheme

Approved beneficiaries will receive direct financial assistance to either construct new homes or renovate existing ones. The amount varies based on:

Location (urban vs rural)

(urban vs rural) Category of beneficiary

In some cases, the government also offers subsidies on construction materials such as cement and steel to reduce the financial burden.

Documents Required for Claiming Benefits

To avail the benefits under the scheme, approved individuals must furnish the following documents:

Aadhaar Card

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Residence Proof

Bank Account Details

Passport Size Photographs

Government’s Commitment to Inclusive Housing

The Telangana government reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development, stating that housing is a basic right. Special efforts are being made to prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The TS Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025 continues to be a critical step in ensuring “Housing for All” in the state.