Corporate Chess Tournament at VNR VJIET College, Nizampet: A Strategic Showcase

Hyderabad, 1st March 2025 – The city witnessed an exciting display of strategic brilliance as SLAN Sports, in collaboration with Community Connect, organized a thrilling Corporate Chess Tournament at VNR VJIET College, Nizampet. The event brought together over 100 chess enthusiasts from 40 different companies, making it a grand success.

After a series of intense matches, the winners were crowned as follows:

1st Place : Senugupta Pratik (Salesforce) – 5 Points

: Senugupta Pratik (Salesforce) – 2nd Place : Saurav Suman (Deloitte) – 4 Points

: Saurav Suman (Deloitte) – 3rd Place: Jagadish Babu (TCS) – 4 Points

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Sandeep from Community Connect, Naveen from SLAN Sports, and Sree Rama, PD for VNR College, who felicitated the winners and extended encouragement to all the participants.

This event not only highlighted the strategic prowess of corporate professionals but also fostered a spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition among different companies. The tournament was a huge success and received immense appreciation from all involved.