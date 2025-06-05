CORRECTION: Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath Critically Ill But Recovering; “Passes Away” Reports False

Hyderabad: Contrary to widespread and distressing reports circulating on social media and some unofficial sources earlier today, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has not passed away. He remains critically ill but is showing signs of recovery after being rushed to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on Thursday with heart-related issues.

BRS MLC Dasoju Shravan provided a crucial update, stating, “Maganti Gopinath is recovering.” Shravan clarified that Gopinath is responding to medical treatment. He attributed the MLA’s serious health condition to immense stress following the recent suicide of BRS Minority Wing leader Mohammed Sattar from Borabanda.

Current Medical Status:

Gopinath is undergoing intensive care for heart-related problems.

He is currently on ventilator support but is responding to treatment.

Senior doctors are overseeing his care.

His condition is described as stable under close medical supervision.

A clearer picture of his health is expected after the critical 48-hour observation period, following which doctors will issue a health bulletin.

Leader Visits & Support:

A delegation of senior BRS leaders visited the hospital to inquire about Gopinath’s health. This included former Minister Harish Rao, MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao and KP Vivekanand, MLCs Mutha Gopal and Dasoju Shravan, alongside other prominent party figures. Their presence underscores the concern within the party.

Background:

Maganti Gopinath, a prominent and active figure in Telangana politics representing the Jubilee Hills constituency, was previously associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining BRS. Known for his amiable personality, he also maintains strong connections within the Tollywood film fraternity.

Clarifying the Misinformation:

The earlier reports announcing his demise caused significant shock and grief among party workers, supporters, and political circles. This update confirms those reports were inaccurate and premature, stemming from unverified social media speculation. The MLA continues his fight for recovery under expert medical care at AIG Hospital. Well-wishers across the state and from the film industry are expressing relief at the correction and extending prayers for his full recovery.