Could Your Screen Habits Be Ruining Your Eyesight? The Answer Might Shock You

A recent study has issued a warning to those who spend long hours on their smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices. According to new research, just one hour of screen time a day can significantly raise the risk of myopia, or nearsightedness.

Safiya Begum23 February 2025 - 15:38
New Delhi: A recent study has issued a warning to those who spend long hours on their smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices. According to new research, just one hour of screen time a day can significantly raise the risk of myopia, or nearsightedness.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study involved a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis, showing that each additional hour of daily screen time was associated with a 21% higher risk of developing myopia. Researchers found that the risk increased sharply with screen time up to 4 hours a day.

Screen Time and Myopia Risk: The Findings

The study, which reviewed data from over 335,000 participants across 45 investigations, examined the impact of digital screen time on nearsightedness in both children and young adults. The findings suggest that prolonged exposure to digital screens has become a significant factor in the growing global cases of myopia.

The dose-response pattern revealed a “sigmoidal shape,” indicating that exposure to less than one hour per day could offer protection, while spending 1-4 hours per day raised the likelihood of developing myopia. Notably, no significant risk was associated with screen time of under one hour.

Implications for Myopia and Eye Health

Researchers emphasized the importance of these findings as a guide for clinicians addressing the rising “myopia pandemic.” As screen time increases, so does the threat to eye health, urging parents and educators to be more mindful of children’s screen habits.

Additionally, excessive screen time has been linked to various other health issues such as reduced attention span, poor posture, body aches, and even obesity. Experts are calling for a balanced approach to screen usage, particularly in younger populations.

With growing concerns over the effects of technology on both eye health and overall well-being, this study underscores the need for caution and the adoption of healthier screen habits to protect against nearsightedness and other health complications.

The Takeaway: Limit Screen Time for Better Eye Health

To safeguard against the risk of myopia, researchers suggest keeping daily screen time below one hour, especially in children and young adults. This can help minimize the chances of developing long-term vision problems and promote overall better health.

