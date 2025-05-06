India

From Fiji to Kazakhstan: Surprise List of 58 Countries Where Indians Don’t Need a Visa

Fortunately, Indian passport holders have the option to travel to several countries without the need for a visa, thanks to international passport agreements and rankings.

Mohammed Yousuf6 May 2025 - 14:15
New Delhi – For many Indians, travelling abroad is a long-cherished dream. But the paperwork, especially the visa process, often becomes a major hurdle. Fortunately, Indian passport holders have the option to travel to several countries without the need for a visa, thanks to international passport agreements and rankings.

India’s Passport Ranking Drops to 81

According to the latest Henley Passport Index 2025, India’s passport has slipped one spot from rank 80 to 81. This drop has slightly affected the number of countries Indian citizens can access visa-free or with visa-on-arrival facilities. As of now, Indians can travel to 58 countries without a pre-approved visa.

Although top destinations like the United States, UK, and most of Europe are not on this list, there are still several exciting and exotic locations that Indians can explore with ease.

What Determines Visa-Free Travel?

Each country’s passport strength is ranked annually based on how many destinations its citizens can enter without a visa. The higher the rank, the more countries its holders can access freely. While India’s ranking has dipped, its passport still offers decent global mobility.

Top Visa-Free Destinations for Indians

Some of the most popular and tourist-friendly countries Indians can visit without a visa include:

  • Indonesia – Known for Bali, beaches, and vibrant culture
  • Mauritius – A paradise for honeymooners and beach lovers
  • Fiji and Madagascar – For nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers
  • Kenya and Zimbabwe – Perfect for wildlife safaris
  • Laos and Cambodia – For lovers of history and Southeast Asian culture
  • Micronesia and Palau Islands – Hidden gems in Oceania

Full List of Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival Countries for Indians in 2025

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Djibouti
  12. Dominica
  13. Ethiopia
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Kenya
  24. Kiribati
  25. Laos
  26. Macao
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Marshall Islands
  31. Mauritius
  32. Micronesia
  33. Mongolia
  34. Montserrat
  35. Mozambique
  36. Myanmar
  37. Namibia
  38. Nepal
  39. Niue
  40. Palau Islands
  41. Qatar
  42. Rwanda
  43. Samoa
  44. Senegal
  45. Seychelles
  46. Sierra Leone
  47. Somalia
  48. Sri Lanka
  49. St. Kitts and Nevis
  50. St. Lucia
  51. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  52. Tanzania
  53. Thailand
  54. Timor Leste
  55. Trinidad and Tobago
  56. Tuvalu
  57. Vanuatu
  58. Zimbabwe

Final Thoughts

While India’s passport doesn’t yet provide access to top-tier destinations like the US or most of Europe without a visa, the list of 58 countries still offers an impressive variety of travel options. Whether it’s pristine beaches, wildlife safaris, or cultural heritage sites, Indian travellers have plenty of visa-free adventures waiting to be explored.

