From Fiji to Kazakhstan: Surprise List of 58 Countries Where Indians Don’t Need a Visa

New Delhi – For many Indians, travelling abroad is a long-cherished dream. But the paperwork, especially the visa process, often becomes a major hurdle. Fortunately, Indian passport holders have the option to travel to several countries without the need for a visa, thanks to international passport agreements and rankings.

India’s Passport Ranking Drops to 81

According to the latest Henley Passport Index 2025, India’s passport has slipped one spot from rank 80 to 81. This drop has slightly affected the number of countries Indian citizens can access visa-free or with visa-on-arrival facilities. As of now, Indians can travel to 58 countries without a pre-approved visa.

Although top destinations like the United States, UK, and most of Europe are not on this list, there are still several exciting and exotic locations that Indians can explore with ease.

What Determines Visa-Free Travel?

Each country’s passport strength is ranked annually based on how many destinations its citizens can enter without a visa. The higher the rank, the more countries its holders can access freely. While India’s ranking has dipped, its passport still offers decent global mobility.

Top Visa-Free Destinations for Indians

Some of the most popular and tourist-friendly countries Indians can visit without a visa include:

Indonesia – Known for Bali, beaches, and vibrant culture

– Known for Bali, beaches, and vibrant culture Mauritius – A paradise for honeymooners and beach lovers

– A paradise for honeymooners and beach lovers Fiji and Madagascar – For nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers

– For nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers Kenya and Zimbabwe – Perfect for wildlife safaris

– Perfect for wildlife safaris Laos and Cambodia – For lovers of history and Southeast Asian culture

– For lovers of history and Southeast Asian culture Micronesia and Palau Islands – Hidden gems in Oceania

Full List of Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival Countries for Indians in 2025

Angola Barbados Bhutan Bolivia British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands Djibouti Dominica Ethiopia Fiji Grenada Guinea Bissau Haiti Indonesia Iran Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Laos Macao Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritius Micronesia Mongolia Montserrat Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niue Palau Islands Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Thailand Timor Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe

Final Thoughts

While India’s passport doesn’t yet provide access to top-tier destinations like the US or most of Europe without a visa, the list of 58 countries still offers an impressive variety of travel options. Whether it’s pristine beaches, wildlife safaris, or cultural heritage sites, Indian travellers have plenty of visa-free adventures waiting to be explored.

Would you like a visual infographic of these destinations?