COVID-19 Cases rise: How to Stay Safe and Manage Symptoms at Home

As COVID-19 cases spike across Southeast Asia, particularly in cities like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, health authorities urge citizens to stay alert and follow precautions. In India, states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are witnessing a fresh wave of infections, prompting concerns over the rapid spread.

COVID-19 Situation in India: States Reporting the Highest Numbers

According to the latest official data:

Kerala tops the chart with around 70 new cases daily

tops the chart with around Maharashtra follows with 44 cases

follows with Tamil Nadu reports 34 cases

Other states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have also reported rising numbers, although relatively lower.

Mild COVID-19 Symptoms? Here’s How to Manage at Home

Most people who test positive for COVID-19 and experience mild symptoms can recover at home using basic precautions and natural remedies.

Get Plenty of Sleep and Rest

Doctors recommend at least 7–8 hours of sleep daily to support your immune system. Adequate rest speeds up recovery and enhances your body’s ability to fight off viruses.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids, mainly plain water. Ensure your urine is pale yellow throughout the day. Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic, and sugary beverages, as they may worsen dehydration.

Nasal Irrigation for Symptom Relief

Perform saline rinses or nasal irrigation to reduce the duration of fever and other upper respiratory symptoms. This simple practice can help in expelling infected cells and provide quick relief.

Saltwater Gargles for Throat Irritation

Gargling with warm salt water helps relieve sore throats and may even reduce viral load in the mouth and throat. It’s an easy and effective at-home remedy for COVID-19.

Inhaling Camphor Vapors

Ayurvedic experts suggest inhaling camphor vapors for relieving chest congestion. Just add 2–3 cubes of camphor to a bowl of hot water, cover your head with a towel, and inhale the steam.

Caring for Someone With COVID-19? Follow These Safety Tips

If you’re looking after a COVID-positive individual, follow these guidelines to protect yourself:

Avoid contact with bodily fluids like vomit, stool, or used tissues

with bodily fluids like vomit, stool, or used tissues Wash hands thoroughly for 20 seconds after every interaction

after every interaction Always wear a face mask around the patient

around the patient Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces

commonly touched surfaces Designate separate utensils, towels, and bedding for the sick person

for the sick person Avoid visitors and limit contact until full recovery

Final Thoughts: Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe

With a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in high-density regions, it’s critical to follow public health guidelines, practice hygiene, and take early action even for mild symptoms. Stay informed, isolate if infected, and support your recovery with natural home remedies and doctor-prescribed medication.