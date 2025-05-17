Covid-19 Making a Comeback? Surge in Asia Raises Alarms for India

After months of relative calm, Covid-19 cases are rising sharply across several Asian countries, particularly in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Thailand.

Singapore reported 14,200 new cases in the first week of May — a 28% increase from the previous week.

in the first week of May — a from the previous week. In Hong Kong , authorities warn of “quite high” virus activity , with the highest test positivity rate in a year and 31 deaths reported in a single week.

, authorities warn of , with the in a year and reported in a single week. China’s CDC noted that hospital positivity rates more than doubled in the five weeks ending May 4.

noted that in the five weeks ending May 4. Thailand recorded cluster outbreaks following its Songkran festival in April.

India Remains Calm: Experts Rule Out Major Covid-19 Wave

In contrast, Indian virologists and health experts state that while mild infections may occur, the risk of a severe wave is low due to widespread vaccine-induced immunity.

“We have not spotted any unusual trend here, nor has the WHO issued a global alert,” said Dr Saumitra Das, co-chair of INSACOG and professor at IISc.

He stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

No New Variant of Concern Detected, Say Experts

According to global and Indian scientists, there is no indication of a new Covid-19 variant that is more dangerous than previous strains. The surge is likely due to waning immunity and routine virus mutations.

“Such periodic upsurges in infections are expected,” said Dr Anurag Agrawal, former director of CSIR-IGIB.

“There is no need for boosters at this time. Almost everyone has immunity against severe disease.”

Should Indians Wear Masks Again?

While mass panic is unwarranted, masks can still be useful, especially for the immunocompromised, say experts.

“Individuals with weaker immunity may consider wearing masks as a precaution,” said Dr Shekhar Mande, former DG of CSIR.

“There is no reason for concern, but staying alert is always a good idea.”

Monitor, But Don’t Panic

As several parts of Asia grapple with rising Covid cases, Indian experts urge the public to remain vigilant, follow hygiene practices, and prioritize the safety of at-risk groups. With strong vaccine coverage and no alarming variant trends, India remains well-positioned to manage any minor flare-ups.