1.42 Lakh Applications, just 967 Houses: Indiramma Scheme Faces Backlash

Residents across Medchal-Malkajgiri district are expressing strong disappointment after the Telangana government sanctioned only 967 houses in the second phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. In the first phase, a mere 308 houses were approved, bringing the total to 1,275 houses sanctioned so far—far below the expectations of thousands of applicants.

Over 1.42 Lakh Applications, But Just 1,275 Approvals

According to district reports, over 1.42 lakh applications were submitted from constituencies like Medchal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Qutbullapur, and Kukatpally. The minimal number of sanctioned houses has left applicants questioning the transparency and efficiency of the scheme’s rollout under the Congress-led state government.

Delays Blamed on Pending Surveys in Several Constituencies

While a survey of applications was completed in Medchal and Qutbullapur, the process is yet to begin in Malkajgiri, Uppal, and Kukatpally. Officials cite the delay as being due to administrative processing and planning requirements. However, applicants suspect intentional stalling and mismanagement.

Frustration Builds Over 16-Month Delay in Implementation

It has been 16 months since applications were collected, and despite a change in government, the implementation of the Indiramma scheme remains sluggish. The delay is raising questions among beneficiaries about how many truly eligible applicants are included in the sanctioned list and whether political favoritism is at play.

Applicants Demand Immediate Action and Transparency

Protests are reportedly growing in areas across the district, with residents demanding immediate release of complete beneficiary lists, expedited surveys, and fair allocation of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Local leaders are calling on the district minister-in-charge to intervene and fast-track approvals.

Hopes Dim as Applicants Await Clarity on Housing Scheme

As uncertainty looms large, the public outcry over the limited sanctioning of houses under the Indiramma scheme is intensifying. With 1,42,000 applications pending and only 1,275 sanctioned, applicants demand the government act with urgency and transparency to fulfill its promises of affordable housing for the poor.