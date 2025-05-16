Final Countdown Begins: NEET UG 2025 Answer Key Could Change Everything

New Delhi: is all set to release the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key by the last week of May 2025. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can access the answer key on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — to evaluate their performance and raise objections, if needed, before the declaration of final results in June 2025.

NEET UG 2025: Key Details

Exam Date: 4 May 2025

4 May 2025 Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper-Based)

Offline (Pen and Paper-Based) Total Candidates Appeared: Over 22 lakh

Over 22 lakh Answer Key Release Date: Expected end of May 2025

Expected end of May 2025 Result Declaration: Tentatively in June 2025

Tentatively in June 2025 Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

What Is the NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key?

The provisional answer key allows NEET aspirants to calculate their estimated scores before the official results are announced. It also gives them a fair chance to challenge any discrepancies in the responses provided by NTA. The process ensures transparency and accuracy in evaluation.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link: “NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key” Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin View the answer key PDF on the screen Download and take a printout for reference

How to Challenge the NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

If a candidate finds an error in the provisional key, they can follow these steps to file an objection:

Log in at neet.nta.nic.in Click on “Challenge to Answer Key” Select the question(s) you want to challenge Upload valid supporting documents or references Pay the required challenge fee (details will be shared with the key release) Submit your objection within the given deadline

Note: Only those challenges supported by authentic academic evidence will be considered.

Final Answer Key and Result Declaration

Once all challenges are reviewed by a panel of experts, NTA will release the final answer key. The NEET UG 2025 result will be prepared based on this final version, expected to be announced in June 2025.

