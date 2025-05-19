Covid-19 Creeps Back? Surge in Cases Across Southern States Sparks Concern Ahead of Monsoon

Hyderabad: India is witnessing a modest rise in Covid-19 cases, with the Union Health Ministry (MOHFW) reporting 257 active infections nationwide as of Monday, May 19. The data follows the ministry’s decision to resume updates to its Covid-19 dashboard on May 12.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra See Most Cases

Of the total active cases, Kerala has reported the highest with 95 infections, followed by Tamil Nadu with 66 and Maharashtra with 56. The increase is being closely monitored by health experts, particularly due to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Telangana Yet to Resume Covid Testing and Surveillance

Despite the uptick, Telangana’s Public Health Department has not yet resumed Covid symptom surveillance or testing. Senior doctors in Hyderabad expressed concern and urged the state to begin monitoring for symptoms and collecting samples for testing to identify any new variants that may be circulating.

South Indian States Monitoring Cases

Neighboring Karnataka has reported 13 active cases, while Puducherry and Tamil Nadu reported 10 and 66 cases, respectively. Though the numbers are still low, health officials are treating the trend as an early warning.

Monsoon Could Trigger Seasonal Disease Surge

With the onset of monsoon expected in the coming weeks, health experts warn of a potential spike in seasonal illnesses, including Covid-19, influenza, and other vector-borne diseases. A senior health official in Hyderabad emphasized the need for early sample collection and genome sequencing to stay ahead of any new Covid variants.

Doctors Advise Caution for High-Risk Groups

Senior pulmonologists in Hyderabad have advised vulnerable groups — such as individuals with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or kidney issues — to resume wearing masks in public spaces and follow basic preventive measures. Those who have previously tested positive for Covid are also urged to stay vigilant.

As India enters the rainy season, health authorities are expected to step up surveillance efforts to contain the possible resurgence of infectious diseases, including Covid-19.